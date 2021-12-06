Left Menu

BJP's Deepak Majumder elected as Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor, Monika Das Datta as Deputy Mayor

Putting all speculations at rest, BJP state leadership has approved the name of senior party leader Deepak Majumder as the new Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Putting all speculations at rest, BJP state leadership has approved the name of senior party leader Deepak Majumder as the new Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). A senior leader of the state Mohila Morcha, Monika Das Datta, has been named as the Deputy Mayor. This will be the first time a woman councillor is going to take the charge of Deputy Mayor.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on December 9. The decision was taken during a late-night meeting at BJP state headquarters. As anticipated well before, the decisions were taken in presence of BJP Central Observer Vinod Sonkar.

Sonkar arrived at Agartala on Saturday evening to attend a slew of meetings. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Senior ministers in the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet remained present in the meeting. In the crucial meetings, the senior party leaders invited views from all the newly elected members. Separate settings were held with the councillors of every civic body.

Highly placed sources in the state BJP said that the party national president JP Nadda has given his consent for the name of Majumder as the next Mayor of the AMC. The polls were held in altogether 14 Urban Local Bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation. The ruling BJP swept almost all the seats in the civic body elections dislodging the opposition parties even from their strongholds.

The next most crucial post of Deputy Mayor was also the centre of the attraction despite the fact that curiosity among the general public pertaining to this particular post is less. A high-level meeting of state BJP Mahila Morcha approved the name of Monika Das Dutta for the post of Deputy Mayor. Deepak Majumder was elected from Ward number 16 of Agartala Municipal Corporation while Datta Das bagged majority votes in Ward number 43. (ANI)

