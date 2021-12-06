Left Menu

Nehammer is sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in two months

Updated: 06-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian conservative Karl Nehammer was sworn in on Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, succeeding career diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, who took office on Oct. 11.

Nehammer, previously interior minister, takes over as head of the government days after senior members of his conservative People's Party (OVP) picked him to succeed Sebastian Kurz as OVP leader.

Kurz announced last week that he was leaving politics, prompting his close ally Schallenberg to say he too would quit.

