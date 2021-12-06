Britain calls on Russia to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain wants Russia to step back and de-escalate tensions along its border with Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden.
"You've seen the increasing deployment on the border and clearly we need to address that. We think that Russia needs to step back and de-escalate the tensions there," the spokesman told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- U.S.
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Britain
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave
Biden's political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
Kremlin accuses West of artificially whipping up Ukraine tensions
Texas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
Kremlin raises alarm over weapons supplies to Ukraine