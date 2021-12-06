Britain calls on Russia to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine

Britain wants Russia to step back and de-escalate tensions along its border with Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden.

"You've seen the increasing deployment on the border and clearly we need to address that. We think that Russia needs to step back and de-escalate the tensions there," the spokesman told reporters.

