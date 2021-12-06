Left Menu

Gujarat Congress leader Sagar Rayka joins BJP

Joining the BJP here in the presence of its general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rayka lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and said he has become the partys member to support its work for national interest and development. Chugh lauded Raykas work, especially among the young population, said the BJP will be strengthened by his induction.

Gujarat Congress leader and ex-Rajya Sabh MP Sagar Rayka joined the BJP on Monday, saying his former party is suffering from leadership crisis and has become disconnected from the masses. Joining the BJP here in the presence of its general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rayka lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said he has become the party's member to support its work for national interest and development. The Congress has become disconnected from the masses, he said, noting that he was in the party for over 46 years. Chugh lauded Rayka's work, especially among the young population, said the BJP will be strengthened by his induction.

