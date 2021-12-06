Left Menu

Dipak Majumder to be Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation

BJP leader Dipak Majumder will take oath as Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC on December 9.The decision was taken in a meeting of the state committee of the ruling BJP in presence of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, and state president of the saffron party Manik Saha on Monday.Majumder, chairman of the Tripura Road Transport Corporation TRTC, had contested from Ward No 16 of the AMC.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:38 IST
Dipak Majumder to be Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dipak Majumder will take oath as Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on December 9.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state committee of the ruling BJP in presence of the party’s central observer Vinod Sonkar, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, and state president of the saffron party Manik Saha on Monday.

Majumder, chairman of the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC), had contested from Ward No 16 of the AMC. Out of the 222 seats across 14 urban bodies that went to the polls on November 25, the BJP had emerged victorious in 217. Of the total 324 municipal seats in Tripura, the saffron party had won 112 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies. Not a single opposition candidate could win from any ward of the 51-member AMC this time, all of which went to the BJP. The saffron party had contested its first civic polls after it stormed to power in the north-eastern state in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021