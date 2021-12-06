Sharad Pawar to chair NCP's national executive committee meeting in Delhi tomorrow: Nawab Malik

The national executive committee meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar tomorrow, on December 7, at the party office in New Delhi, informed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday. While speaking to reporters here today, Malik said, "The national executive committee meeting of the NCP will be held on December 7 at the NCP office in New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by the party's national president Sharad Pawar and will focus on the party's upcoming election program and the current political situation."

"Members of the National Executive and executive Members, ministers have also been invited to this meeting," added Malik. Malik further clarified that the meeting will discuss the current political situation. (ANI)

