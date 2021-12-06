Left Menu

Pope says he is willing to go to Moscow to meet Orthodox Patriarch

Pope Francis said on Monday that he is willing to go to Moscow for his next meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, which would be the first ever trip by a pope to the Russian capital. "I am willing to go to Moscow to dialogue with a brother," Francis told reporters aboard the plane returning from a trip to Cyprus and Greece.

"I am willing to go to Moscow to dialogue with a brother," Francis told reporters aboard the plane returning from a trip to Cyprus and Greece. He said a top Russian Orthodox official was expected in Rome this week to decide the time and location of the meeting. Francis and Kirill first met in Cuba in 2016.

