Left Menu

Pope says willing to go to Moscow to meet with Orthodox Patriarch

The two sides have both declared willingness to work towards unity but they are still far apart theologically and what role the pope would play in an eventually reunited Church. "I am willing to go to Moscow to dialogue with a brother," Francis told reporters aboard his plane returning from a trip to Cyprus and Greece.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:01 IST
Pope says willing to go to Moscow to meet with Orthodox Patriarch

Pope Francis said on Monday he is willing to go to Moscow for his next visit with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, which would be the first trip ever by a pope to the Russian capital.

A meeting between Francis and Kirill in Cuba in 2016 was the first ever by a pope and leader of the Russian Orthodox Church since the great schism that split Christianity into Eastern and Western ranches in 1054. The two sides have both declared willingness to work towards unity but they are still far apart theologically and what role the pope would play in an eventually reunited Church.

"I am willing to go to Moscow to dialogue with a brother," Francis told reporters aboard his plane returning from a trip to Cyprus and Greece. He said a top Russian Orthodox official was expected in Rome this week to decide the time and location of the meeting.

Francis said working out the protocols would be less important than meeting "brother to brother" with Kirill. The Pope normally travels to countries with a joint invitation from its religious authorities as well as one from the government, meaning that Francis would most likely need an invitation from President Vladimir Putin to visit Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021