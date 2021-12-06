Left Menu

NC seeks more government posts for Kashmiri Pandits under PM's special package

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:14 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Monday sought enhancement in the number of government posts for Kashmiri Pandits under the prime minister's special package, stating that rising unemployment has created a sense of deprivation among the educated youth of the displaced community.

The NC's minority cell president M K Yogi also sought enhancement of cash relief from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 to all eligible displaced families in view of inflation and high cost of living.

''Unemployment has caused a sense of deprivation and despair among the youth and this is needed to be addressed on priority,'' Yogi said while addressing party workers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

He demanded construction of additional accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit employees under the package. Adequate security measures should be ensured at all dwelling places of such employees in view of the grave security scenario, he added.

He also called for the construction of additional 5,000 flats across Jammu for those displaced people who are living in rented accommodation.

He demanded raising of a foolproof boundary wall at the Jagti camp of Kashmiri Pandits.

Yogi exhorted his party functionaries to strengthen the National Conference and its minority cell at the grassroots level.

