French prosecutor investigates violence at far-right candidate Zemmour's first rally

A French prosecutor opened an investigation on Monday into violence that marred far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour's first rally, when a man grabbed Zemmour by the neck and protesters were punched for standing up against racism. The probe will cover all "incidents of violence" that occurred during the meeting, the prosecutor's office said.

As Zemmour moved through the crowd towards the stage during Sunday evening's rally outside Paris, a man grabbed him briefly by the neck before being tackled by security and taken into custody by police. Zemmour, a former journalist, was hurt on the wrist during the scuffle, his team said, but he nevertheless went on to give his speech. He has filed a police complaint, media said.

No details were released on the man who grabbed him by the neck or what his motives were. In a separate incident, which took place as Zemmour started his speech, hordes of supporters threw punches and chairs at a small group of protesters when they stepped up on their chairs, wearing T-shirts that read "No to racism".

A young woman who was part of the anti-racism group of protesters was seen with blood on her face. "Our activists were present at the #Zemmour meeting in Villepinte to say no to racism in a peaceful manner," SOS Racisme said in a Tweet. "Our activists were hit and insulted for ... our anti-racism fight!"

Zemmour has been convicted in the past of inciting racial hatred. Two journalists for investigative online media outlet Mediapart also said they received punches at the rally.

Contacted by Reuters, members of Zemmour's campaign team did not immediately respond to a request to comment. With echoes of Donald Trump's first campaign for U.S. president, Zemmour promised during the Sunday meeting to slash immigration and taxes to cheers from flag-waving supporters that organisers put at 15,000. A Reuters count put their number at around 10,000.

Zemmour has picked former army general Bertrand de La Chesnais as his campaign manager, his team said on Monday. For a few weeks, some opinion polls had suggested that Zemmour could qualify for the second round of France's presidential election next April. They now show Marine Le Pen, from the more established far-right National Rally, making it to the run-off alongside President Emmanuel Macron, who they see emerging as winner.

(Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Macfie)

