Goa Assembly elections: TMC, MGP announce pre-poll alliance

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a pre-poll alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held early next year.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:51 IST
Mahua Moitra, Luizinho Faleiro and Deepak Dhavalikar after announcing pre-poll alliance (Photo/@AITCOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a pre-poll alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held early next year. Tweeting from the official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress, the party said, "A pre-poll alliance has been announced between TMC-MGP in Goa. Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and Goa TMC in-charge Mahua Moitra met MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar today. An official board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance for #Goa2022 has been signed between the two parties."

The TMC aggressively started campaigning for the upcoming polls after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. Faleiro joined TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee after resigning from the Congress party. Several leaders from various political parties have joined the TMC recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

