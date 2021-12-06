Left Menu

Former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman adopts Hinduism

Former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Monday converted to Hinduism at a ceremony in a temple here.The ceremony took place at the Dasna Devi temple.Now, he will be known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said declaring his new name.Rizvi earlier this year had stirred a controversy by approaching the Supreme Court, seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:17 IST
Former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Monday converted to Hinduism at a ceremony in a temple here.

The ceremony took place at the Dasna Devi temple.

Now, he will be known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said declaring his new name.

Rizvi earlier this year had stirred a controversy by approaching the Supreme Court, seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran. Rizvi had alleged that the verses ''promoted terrorism''.

During the ceremony, Rizvi recited ''shlokas''. After the ceremony, he alleged that Muslim ''expelled'' him from the community and he may choose any religion. ''Sanatan Dharma is the best in the world. Muslims used to burn houses of Hindus,'' he said. Rizvi said he converted to Hinduism on a ''sacred day'' as the Babri Masjid wad demolished on this date years ago. He also claimed that Muslims do not form the vote bank of any party and back only those candidates who can defeat candidates of the Hindu ideology-based party. He also urged the Hindu community to stay aware from the elements who ''want to burn their houses and kill them''.

The former Waqf Board chairman stressed that his family members are free to adopt Hinduism and are welcome if they do it. During the ceremony, mediapersons or visitors were checked at the entry point of the temple by police, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

