Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:26 IST
Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.
The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
