Rajasthan: Madrasa para teachers protest during minister's visit demanding regularisation of service

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:54 IST
A group of madrasa para teachers in Rajasthan staged a protest during state minority affairs minister Shale Mohammad's visit to Tonk on Monday to press for their various demands, including regularisation of service.

Mohammad reached Tonk to hold a meeting with his Congress party leaders for the preparation of its proposed rally against inflation in Jaipur.

As soon as the convoy of the minister reached the Circuit House in Tonk, the para teachers shouted slogans. The minister called a delegation of the protesting teachers and took their representation, police said.

The main demand of the para teachers is regularisation of service.

