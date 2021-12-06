Rajasthan: Madrasa para teachers protest during minister's visit demanding regularisation of service
- Country:
- India
A group of madrasa para teachers in Rajasthan staged a protest during state minority affairs minister Shale Mohammad's visit to Tonk on Monday to press for their various demands, including regularisation of service.
Mohammad reached Tonk to hold a meeting with his Congress party leaders for the preparation of its proposed rally against inflation in Jaipur.
As soon as the convoy of the minister reached the Circuit House in Tonk, the para teachers shouted slogans. The minister called a delegation of the protesting teachers and took their representation, police said.
The main demand of the para teachers is regularisation of service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- Shale Mohammad
- Circuit House
- Jaipur
- Tonk
ALSO READ
All eyes on Rajasthan as cabinet expansion set to take place today
Inclusion of Dalit ministers in Cabinet will send positive message about Cong, Rajasthan govt: Sachin Pilot
Ahead of Cabinet expansion, Sachin Pilot claims there is no factionalism in Rajasthan Cong
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan, says Pilot
Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Fifteen ministers to take oath at 4 pm