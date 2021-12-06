Left Menu

Kerala: Congress starts 'padyatra' against Centre over inflation, privatization of public sector companies

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan started a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan Padyatra' campaign against the BJP-led Central Government over the issues of inflation and privatization of public sector companies on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:20 IST
Kerala: Congress starts 'padyatra' against Centre over inflation, privatization of public sector companies
Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan started a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan Padyatra' campaign against the BJP-led Central Government over the issues of inflation and privatization of public sector companies on Monday.

Congress also staged a demonstration against the issues of political killings and women safety.

Satheesan said, "The fascist government at the Centre has ruined the economy of this country. High inflation has broken the back of common man. The Padayatra is aimed at awakening the conscience of the people when the Central Government is sowing the seeds of communalism and pitting the people against each other. It is also a protest against the anti-people government in Kerala." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

