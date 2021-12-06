BJD protests denial of First War of Independence status to Odisha's Paika Bidroha

Immediately after party MLAs raised the issue of 'Paika Vidroha' issue in Odisha Assembly here, a delegation of BJD MPs Monday met Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi and lodged the state’s protest to the denial of the First War of Independence status to the historic rebellion.

The issue was raised in the state and the national level on the birth anniversary of prominent paika freedom fighter Jayi Rajguru here and at the national capital by the Biju Janata Dal MLAs and MPs.

Stating that ''Paika Bidroha'' also known as the Paika Rebellion took place in 1817, which was India's first organized armed rebellion against the British rule, the BJD leaders claimed that this was the first war of Independence for India which was 40 years before the revolt of 1857, which was later termed as first War of Indian Independence against British Colonialism.

The 'Paika Bidroha' was fought under the leadership of Baxi Jagabandhu of Odisha. The legend of the heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu as well as the valiant Paikas of Odisha continues to inspire the 4.5 crore Odias since the last two centuries. It is time, that this struggle and sacrifice by a generation of Odia people got its due place in the annals of history. The 'Paika Bidroha' led the path in energizing and mobilizing the people of India and created strong resistance against the British Raj, which ultimately led to the British having to leave India and India gaining its independence from foreign rule, the BJD said in a memorandum to the Union Minister.

Earlier on July 18, 2017 the Odisha Cabinet passed a resolution to declare 'Paika Bidroha' as First War of Independence. On July 19, 2017 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to declare 'Paika Bidroha' as the first war of Independence.

On July 20, 2017, a massive bicentenary celebration of the heroic 'Paika Bidroha' was held at New Delhi which was inaugurated by the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. There also the demand for declaring the 'Paika Bidroha' reverberated and echoed.

This apart, the then Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar in a press meet at Bhubaneswar, had also announced that ''Paika Bidroha will find a place as the First War of Independence against the British Rule in the history books. The students shall learn factual history of 1817.'' However, it has come as a shock when they recently came to know that the Centre had refused to declare 'Paika Bidroha' also known as Paika Rebellion as the First War of Independence.

In reply to an Unstarred Question of December 2, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Culture has mentioned that ''Paika Rebellion cannot be called the First War of Independence.'' “This is a massive damage to the Odia Asmita, Odia Itihaas, Odia Sanskruti, Odia Sabhayata, Odia Ayitiha and Odia Parampara.'' The 4.5 crore people of Odisha as well as proud Odias across the world are aggrieved by this grievous injury to their Odia identity and history,” the memorandum read.

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly rejected the BJD’s demand and blamed the state government for not giving enough evidence in support of the claim. ''I belong to a Paika family. I know, the state government did not submit required documents before the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to accord the status to Paika Bidroha,'' said BJP lawmaker Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, the great grandson of legendary Baxi Jagabandhu.

The BJP lawmaker said he will request the Centre to reconsider its decision and give the status to 'Paika Bidroha' as the First War of Independence.

