SAD (Sanyukt) core committee authorises Dhindsa to decide on alliance

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:32 IST
The core committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Monday authorised party chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to take a call on forging an alliance with any political outfit ahead of the state Assembly polls, a senior party leader said.

Two days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the BJP is in talks with former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa for an alliance. Amarinder Singh, who floated his own outfit after quitting the Congress, had on Monday reasserted that his outfit, along with the BJP and Dhindsa's party, will form the next government in the state. SAD (Sanyukt) general secretary Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said over the phone that the party’s core committee on Monday authorised Dhindsa to take a call on it keeping in mind Punjab’s interest and the ''Panth'' (community).

The meeting was held in Mohali, in which 25 prominent leaders, including Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, ex-MLAs and former ministers were present.

Deliberations were held for three hours, said the party leader.

Detailed discussions were held regarding the current political situation in Punjab and chalking out strategies for the polls, he said, adding Dhindsa would announce the strategy for the elections in next a few days.

When asked to comment on Amarinder Singh’s assertion, Karnail Singh said, ''We are not bothered about what Amarinder Singh is saying. Our party has authorised our chief Dhindsa sahib.'' Dhindsa, meanwhile, left for Delhi.

The SAD (Sanyukt) is led by Rajya Sabha MP Dhindsa and the outfit was formed by the merger of Akali Dal breakaway factions earlier this year.

