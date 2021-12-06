Repeal of farm laws has shown BJP govt can be defeated : CPI(M)

The CPI(M) West Bengal unit Monday said the repealing of the farm laws has proved that the BJP government at the Centre is not invincible and can be defeated through mass movements.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front blamed the ruling TMC in Bengal for the rise of communalism in the state and said the party has to fight both it and BJP to protect communal harmony in the state.

''The farmer's movement has shown that this BJP government can be defeated. The way the Centre was forced to withdraw the farm laws proved that this government is not invincible. If we can organise mass movements this government can be defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls,'' CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said addressing a rally here.

''The fight is, however, not yet over. It will continue till the BJP is defeated,'' he said.

The Left Front had organized a rally in downtown Esplanade area to observe 'Black Day' on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. Mishra said that Left and democratic forces have fought for communal harmony and social justice from the very beginning. ''But communal forces like BJP and the TMC, have always taken up policies or engage in activities that fan communalism in the country and the state''.

West Bengal was known for its communal harmony but it has earned a bad name during the TMC rule as it failed to protect it, he said.

''We have seen how TMC and BJP had helped each other in past. In the last 10 years, we have seen how the TMC has helped the BJP in Bengal by fanning communalism and vice-versa,'' he added.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said while the saffron party is openly professing communalism, Trinamool Congress is indulging in competitive communalism.

Hinting that both TMC and BJP should be treated on par as enemies of communal harmony, he alleged that the ruling TMC is responsible for bringing BJP to West Bengal.

Claiming that there is an understanding between the two parties, Bose said ''It has been proved on many occasions.'' PTI PNT KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)