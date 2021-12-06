Left Menu

Peru's ruling Marxist party backs president against impeachment 'coup'

Peru's Marxist ruling Peru Libre party, which has clashed with President Pedro Castillo over policy, said on Monday it would however back the center-left leader against what it called a "coup" impeachment vote led by right-wing opposition parties. The Andean country's fragmented Congress plans to vote this week to decide whether or not to launch an impeachment trial against Castillo, who took office at the end of July.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:03 IST
Peru's ruling Marxist party backs president against impeachment 'coup'

Peru's Marxist ruling Peru Libre party, which has clashed with President Pedro Castillo over policy, said on Monday it would however back the center-left leader against what it called a "coup" impeachment vote led by right-wing opposition parties.

The Andean country's fragmented Congress plans to vote this week to decide whether or not to launch an impeachment trial against Castillo, who took office at the end of July. It would need 52 votes from 130 legislators to proceed, and a higher threshold of 87 votes to then force the president out of office. "Peru Libre forcefully rejects the motion for presidential vacancy, promoted and led by the fascist sectors of the country," the party, which has 37 seats in Congress, said in a statement, a major boost for Castillo's survival chances.

"Peru Libre recognizes that it has serious disagreements with the 'caviar' government of Pedro Castillo, but that does not justify being a participant in a coup against democracy, even when it has its questionable defects." Officials in the Marxist party had said before that they would evaluate the issue. Castillo's relationship with his party chilled in October when it said he had shifted to "center-rightism" after adding moderate leftists into the Cabinet.

Peru has had five presidents since 2016. In 2018 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned from the presidency minutes before an impeachment vote that he was sure to lose, while Martin Vizcarra was removed after two impeachments last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021