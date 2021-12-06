Left Menu

U.N. rights expert urges states to raise economic pressure on Myanmar junta

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:08 IST
The U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar urged countries on Monday to increase economic pressure on Myanmar's junta after the de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to jail on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates why the international community must take stronger action to support the people of Myanmar by denying the junta the revenue and weapons that they need to continue their illegitimate grip on the people of Myanmar," Thomas Andrews, a former U.S. congressman from Maine who is serving in the independent post, said in a statement.

“I call upon Member States to significantly increase pressure on the junta as a result of this outrageous action.”

