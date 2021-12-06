BJP parliamentary party meeting in Ambedkar centre

The BJP will hold its parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday instead of the Parliament House Complex, official sources said. The venue has been shifted due to repair works going on in the auditorium, where all party MPs meet, but the choice of the new place is also significant as the centre is dedicated to Dalit stalwart B R Ambedkar, whose death anniversary fell on Monday. The BJP parliamentary party meets generally on every Tuesday when Parliament's session is underway. It, however, did not meet last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi usually addresses the MPs who are also briefed by senior party leaders on key issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)