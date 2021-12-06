Left Menu

IMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:47 IST
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal this week, with a focus on how the global lender can best support Africa after the COVID-19 pandemic, an IMF official said. Georgieva will travel on to Africa from Brussels, where she addressed a meeting of the Eurogroup.

Georgieva will meet with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is completing his tenure as chair of the African Union, incoming AU chair, the Senegalese President Macky Sall, and civil society groups and business leaders, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

