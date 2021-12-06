Left Menu

Punjab polls: Amarinder, Shekhawat likely to meet on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said the BJP is in talks with Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for an alliance with their parties ahead of the state Assembly polls.

  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are likely to meet on Tuesday over lunch and expected to hold discussions on seat sharing for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, said sources. Shekhawat is the BJP's in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls.

The meeting is likely to take place at Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali, said the sources. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said the BJP is in talks with Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for an alliance with their parties ahead of the state Assembly polls. Earlier in the day, the former Punjab CM reiterated that his party along with the BJP and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's outfit will form the next government in the state. Singh, who faced unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September, on Monday opened the office of his new party Punjab Lok Congress here.

''We are very hopeful that in the upcoming elections, we will win…the combination of seat adjustment with the BJP and Dhindsa sahib we will form the next government,'' said Singh.

