Left Menu

Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official

U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday. Biden and Putin are to hold a secure video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:00 IST
Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official

U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

Biden and Putin are to hold a secure video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border. The official, briefing reporters ahead of the call, said the United States has been working with European allies about a strong response should an invasion go forward. He said the United States and Europe would impose severe economic pain.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned a call on Monday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Biden planned to talk to him in the days after the call, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India
4
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021