No compromise with traitors: INLD chief after Dushyant Chautala shares their photo on Twitter

Hours after Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala shared a photograph on his Twitter handle on Monday in which he is seen seeking blessings from his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala, the latter launched a veiled attack on the JJP leader and said there can be no compromise with ''traitors''.

In the photograph from a social function, Dushyant Chautala is seen bowing before his 86-year-old grandfather and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to seek his blessings.

Om Prakash Chautala, who is the president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), said the existence of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), ''which was based on lies, has come to an end and there is a state of chaos among its office-bearers and workers, and to stop this, such confusing messages are being spread''.

''These are traitors of the INLD and there can be no compromise with traitors,'' the party chief said without naming anyone, according to a statement issued by the INLD hours after Dushyant Chautala posted the photo on Twitter.

The JJP, which is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, was formed three years ago after a vertical split in the INLD. The JJP, headed by Om Prakash Chautala's elder son Ajay Singh Chautala, will be celebrating its foundation day on December 9.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Dushyant Chautala wrote in Hindi: ''Do palon mein poore ho gaye ho jaise saare armaan, chhuye dadaji ke pair, jaise chhoo liya aasmaan (with the blessings of my grandfather, all my desires have been fulfilled).'' The INLD chief said, ''I have never compromised on principles and never tolerated those who have been undisciplined.'' ''We have always followed Chaudhary Devi Lal's policies and never did politics to achieve power,'' he added.

Without naming the JJP, but in an obvious reference to the party, the former chief minister said, ''They were greedy for power and used Devi Lal's name to grab power. But now, their real face has been exposed in front of the people.'' Referring to the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, he said people will never forgive those ''who rained lathis on farmers agitating for their rights and registered cases of sedition (against them)''.

On the JJP extending support to the BJP after the 2019 polls, when the saffron party fell six seats short of a simple majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Om Prakash Chautala said, ''In the greed for power, they went and sat in the lap of the party against which they got votes from the people.'' PTI SUN RC

