Channi lied on sand mining in his constituency: AAP leader

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of lying and misleading people of the state about the illegal sand mining in his constituency. Chadha had on Saturday made a surprise visit to Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib and had alleged illegal sand mining activity was going on in Channis home constituency.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of “lying and misleading” people of the state about the “illegal” sand mining in his constituency. Chadha said he had “exposed” illegal mining activity at Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib on December 4. The AAP's Punjab co-incharge said instead of taking action against the sand mafia, Channi visited a site in Rupnagar and claimed that there was no illegal mining. He claimed Channi lied about visiting a sand mining pit in Jindapur village, whereas he was 40 km away from that site.

The Delhi MLA asked, “Why is Chief Minister Channi lying? Being in such a respectful position, is it graceful of him to lie?” Talking to reporters here, Chahda alleged that sand was not being sold at a fixed price of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet and the mafia was still operating.

Channi on Sunday had trashed Chadha's claims of illegal mining in his Assembly constituency and had also given a strict warning to AAP leaders from Delhi that no ''outsider'' would be allowed to raise an ''unfounded alarm'' in the state.

Channi on Sunday had taken a round of mining sites and had said nothing illegal was found.

The CM had also claimed that sand was being sold at the rate of Rs 5.5 per cubic foot as stipulated by the state government. Chadha had on Saturday made a surprise visit to Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib and had alleged illegal sand mining activity was going on in Channi's home constituency.

