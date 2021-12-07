Yemen replaces central bank governor, deputy governor amid currency collapse
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:10 IST
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi reconstituted the country's central bank board on Monday, replacing the governor and the deputy governor amid an unprecedented collapse in the local currency.
Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Maabqi was appointed as governor, and Muhammad Omar Banaja as his deputy, a presidential decree published by state news agency SABA said.
