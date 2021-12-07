Left Menu

Malviya holds meeting with Bengal BJP leaders, KMC poll manifesto to be out soon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:51 IST
Malviya holds meeting with Bengal BJP leaders, KMC poll manifesto to be out soon
  • Country:
  • India

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya held a closed-door meeting with the 144 party candidates in the ensuing Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls here on Monday.

A party source said Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and president of the state BJP Mahila Morcha unit Agnimitra Paul attended the meeting at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), where Malviya asked the leaders and the candidates to face the challenges from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) head-on and undertake a door-to-door campaign in the run-up to the KMC polls.

''Don't be intimidated by the TMC's tactics, face the challenges, point out its leaders' doublespeak and how they have miserably failed in giving civic amenities,'' the source quoted Malviya as saying at the meeting.

The draft manifesto of the saffron party, expected to be launched on Wednesday, was also discussed and a campaign slogan coined, which will be announced later on, the source said.

Malviya asked the state BJP leaders to actively participate in the campaign and coordinate with the candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tell people about its plan to curb the ''crime spiral'' in the city if voted to power and overhaul the public transport system, which is in bad shape after the COVID-19 outbreak, the source said regarding the discussions at the meeting.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya alleged that the State Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner ''following the instructions of the TMC'' on holding elections in the remaining 112 municipalities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021