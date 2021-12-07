U.S. congressman Nunes will leave Congress to head Trump media venture
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 03:51 IST
U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will become chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump's new social media venture, the company said on Monday.
Nunes will assume his new role in January, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
