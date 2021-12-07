UK, U.S. and allies call on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine
Leaders of the United States, Germany, Italy, France and Britain on Monday emphasised the need to provide a united front in the face of Russian threats and hostility.
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the prime minister spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Monday evening about Ukraine.
"The leaders called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed their staunch support for Ukraine's territorial integrity," the UK PM spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries: sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta
French possible presidential candidate Zemmour: COVID fears are overblown
Germany has enough mRNA shots to meet vaccine demand- Spahn
Health minister tells Germans: Get vaccinated or get COVID
Soccer-Crowd problems put future of French football at risk, says minister