U.S.'s Blinken, in call with Zelenskiy, voices support for Ukraine against 'Russian aggression'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Washington's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of "Russian aggression," the U.S. State Department said.
"The two agreed on the need for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in the Donbas and the full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea," the State Department said.
