U.S. Senate Republican leader says he will probably support Powell's Fed nomination
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 06:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he would probably end up supporting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination for a second four-year term.
Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, McConnell said: "We don't have a president who is likely to nominate somebody for the Fed that would be my first choice and I'm probably going to end up supporting Powell."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street hits record, European shares gain on Powell nomination
Fed in second Powell term must ensure inflation does not become 'endemic' -Yellen
HIGHLIGHTS-Powell's rollercoaster ride at the Fed: From 'enemy' to economic savior
Biden lauds Republican Powell's 'independence,' including from Trump, in nomination