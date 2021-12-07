Left Menu

PM Modi, Union Ministers attend BJP Parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 09:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath here. Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments over the Opposition's demand for revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Since after their suspension, all the 12 MPs regularly visit the Parliament and keep sitting outside Mahatma Gandhi Statue. The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. (ANI)

