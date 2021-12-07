Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:30 IST
Shringla embarks on visit to Bangladesh
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is undertaking a two-day visit to Bangladesh from Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the visit will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and help prepare for the upcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to that country.

Shringla will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

He will also call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, according to the MEA.

''India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its 'neighbourhood first policy'. In this special year, India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties,'' the MEA said.

''The Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries,'' it said in a statement.

'Maitri Diwas' was observed on December 6 to mark India's recognition to Bangladesh in 1971.

The MEA on Monday announced that President Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

