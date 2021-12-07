Kejriwal alleges sand mining going on in Punjab CM's constituency, demands probe

Illegal sand mining is taking place in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency, and theft of sand worth Rs 20,000 crore is underway in the state, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, also demanded an independent probe into the alleged illegal sand mining in Channi's home constituency and the registration of an FIR.

Kejriwal is in Amritsar on a day-long visit ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab scheduled for early next year.

''If illegal mining is going on in the chief minister's own constituency then it is difficult to think that he (Channi) is not aware about it,'' the Delhi chief minister said outside the Amritsar airport.

Kejriwal's accusations comes days after his party's leader Raghav Chadha made a surprise visit to Jindapur village in Chamkaur Sahib and claimed that illegal sand mining activity was going on in Channi's home constituency.

Channi had on Sunday refuted Chadha's claims.

Kejriwal sought to know who was patronising alleged illegal sand mining in Channi's constituency.

''People of Punjab want to know whether he is the owner or has partnership in the illegal sand mining in his constituency or is he patronising it,'' he said.

''What is the truth and it should come out,'' he told reporters in Amritsar.

Kejriwal said former chief minister Amarinder Singh had said a few days back that there were several MLAs and ministers who either patronise illegal sand mining or are involved in it.

The AAP leader also alleged that illegal mining was taking place in a large scale in Punjab.

''If people who are at the helm are involved in it and ministers and the chief minister face such accusations then where the public will go and how will development take place,'' he asked.

''According to an estimate, Rs 20,000 crore worth of illegal sand mining is taking place,'' Kejriwal alleged.

The Delhi chief minister said if his party comes to power in Punjab, it will stop illegal sand mining and the money so generated after stopping it "will go into the pockets of women", referring to his poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women.

