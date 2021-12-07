Kerala CM promises detailed discussions before taking decision on Waqf appointments

Amid a row over the LDF government's move to leave Waqf Board appointments to the state Public Service Commission (PSC), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held talks with leaders of influential Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and assured them that a detailed discussion will be held before taking a final decision on the matter.

During his meeting with the Samastha leaders here, the Chief Minister dismissed as ''baseless'' the propaganda that non-Muslims will also get jobs in Waqf Board by authorizing the PSC to make appointments to the Muslim religious board in the state.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Vijayan has informed Samastha leaders that the decision on leaving the appointments to the PSC was taken by the Waqf Board. ''Waqf board took the decision and conveyed it to the government. It was not the government's suggestion. Therefore, the government has no doggedness on the matter'', the CM said.

Promising that a detailed discussions will be held regarding leaving the appointments of the Waqf Board to PSC, Vijayan also said the status quo will continue until a decision is made on the matter.

Emerging from the meeting, the Samastha leaders expressed satisfaction over the outcome of their discussion with the CM but stick to their demand to scrap the decision to leave waqf board appointments to the PSC.

The Samastha leaders said they will discuss the future course of action on the matter.

Samastha leaders K Ali Kutty Musliyar, K Umer Faizy Mukkam, Adrissery Hamsa Kutty Musliyar, Dr. N A M Abdul Kader, Abdussamad Pukottur, K Moinkutty Master, and Onampilly Muhammad Faizy participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Samastha leaders on the matter as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) raked it up as a big political issue and slammed the LDF government, alleging that it was adopting a hostile approach towards the Muslim community.

Earlier, Samastha leadership had opposed the IUML's move to use Friday gatherings in mosques for launching a campaign against the LDF government over the Waqf appointments.

