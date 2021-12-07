Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in HP's Chamba
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident. The injured are being provided best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.
- Country:
- India
A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said. The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie subdivision, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident. The injured are being provided the best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vishal Verma
- Dalhousie
- Thakur
- Jai Ram Thakur
- Superintendent of Police
- Bharari
ALSO READ
Shantanu Thakur launches projects at Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy can't contain their joy after meeting David Beckham
Cabinet decides to extend additional free 5-kg foodgrains scheme by four months till March 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Malegaon blast case: Accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before Mumbai court
Cabinet decides to repeal three farm laws: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.