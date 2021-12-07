Two dead, 25 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 25 others injured, a district official said. The accident took place in Bharari in Dalhousie subdivision, Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Verma, said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of two people in the accident. The injured are being provided the best possible treatment, Thakur said in a post on social media.

