Left Menu

German parties sign 'new start' coalition deal before handover of power

Under the logo "Dare More Progress", leading members of all three parties signed the 177-page agreement in front of television cameras. "This should be a morning for a new start," Scholz said. The parties presented the agreement last month but needed members to approve it before signing it. (´Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:39 IST
German parties sign 'new start' coalition deal before handover of power
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) signed a coalition deal on Tuesday that sets out how to accelerate a green transition and modernise Europe's biggest economy when they take office this week. The alliance between the unlikely bedfellows, the first such grouping at a national level, brings to an end 16 years of conservative-led government under Angela Merkel who did not stand for a fifth term in a September election.

The SPD's Olaf Scholz is due to be elected chancellor by the Bundestag lower house of parliament and officially take office on Wednesday. Under the logo "Dare More Progress", leading members of all three parties signed the 177-page agreement in front of television cameras.

"This should be a morning for a new start," Scholz said. FDP leader Christian Lindner said the last few weeks had been about talking and now it was time for action.

"From this week we want to work on making progress. We are under no illusion, we face big challenges," he said. The parties presented the agreement last month but needed members to approve it before signing it.

(´Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021