Winter session: Opposition MPs from RS to hold sit-in protest at Gandhi statue tomorrow

Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Rajya Sabha will not function without the 12 suspended MPs.

"We will conduct our Parliament session from this place only, they do not let the Parliament run," the Shiv Sena MP said. "They are sitting outside and we will be participating in Parliament session, this does not suit us. All the leaders will sit outside the Parliament tomorrow till 5 pm under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge," he added.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad further informed that every Opposition leader from both the Houses will join the sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue tomorrow. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologize, their suspension will be revoked.

The suspended members are - Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. Since their suspension, all the 12 MPs have been regularly visiting the Parliament and keep sitting under the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. (ANI)

