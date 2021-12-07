Germany's Scholz says foreign policy focus to work with democracies

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday his new three-party government will focus on working with democracies around the world and praised U.S. President Joe Biden for strengthening a community of democratic countries. "It is now clear, what binds us together," Scholz told reporters at a news conference a day before he will take office as Chancellor.

Confirming that his first trip abroad would be to Paris, Scholz also stressed the importance of strengthening the European Union. He declined to directly answer questions on whether Germany would, under his leadership, join a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

