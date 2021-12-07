BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma raises drug menace issue in national capital in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of drug abuse in the national capital and accused the Delhi government under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking no ''concrete steps'' to deal with the growing menace.

Asking a question in the House in this connection, the BJP MP said while an increasing trend of substance abuse in the country is a matter of concern, Delhi figures in the list of top five states when it comes to alcoholism and drug abuse.

''On the one hand the Delhi government blows its own trumpet saying it has improved the quality of its educational institutions, on the other hand it leaves children of beggers in streets to die. These children use injection (for drug abuse) which increases the risk of HIV and Hepatitis,'' Verma said in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

He also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over its new excise policy, saying it is opening as many as 824 liquor 'Theka' (vends) to increase its revenue even as the national capital figures in the list of top five states when it comes to alcoholism, substance abuse, use of injection for drug abuse.

''Trend of the use of party drugs is increasing fast. Bollywood stars, or their children or children of beggers that we see at red lights--all these are completely involved in drug (abuse),'' he said.

The West Delhi MP said that Delhi Police in his Lok Sabha constituency has deported more than 300 foreign nationals who were involved in peddling of banned substance, congratulating Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House, for this.

The BJP member asked whether the Union government has joined hands with the Delhi government and formulated any scheme to address the growing problem of substance abuse in the national capital.

''How much interest Delhi government has shown in it?'' he added.

Replying to his question, Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar said that his ministry is taking various measures to address the problem of substance abuse in the country.

For this, an action plan was prepared based on the findings of a 2019 national survey conducted on the extent and pattern of substance use in India, he added.

''Ministry of social justice has started drug-free India campaign with an objective to spread awareness on the effects of drug abuse along with paying special attention to country's youth,'' the minister said.

Under this campaign, all 11 districts of Delhi have been identified as ''weakest districts'', the minister said, adding his ministry is providing assistance to Delhi government to deal with the menace of drug abuse.

Asking a supplementary question to the minister, Verma said the drug abuse and other forms of addiction in Delhi is higher than the national average with twenty five percent population of the national capital being dependent on liquor, four percent consuming banned substance and more than one lakh persons using injection for drug abuse.

''The Delhi government, which is not doing anything (to deal with the menace of substance abuse) in last seven years, has announced opening of 'Suryodaya' centres in 2021. It's just an announcement. (Delhi government) took no concrete step,'' the MP said and asked the minister how can he help Delhi in running an anti-drug abuse campaign.

Replying to the BJP member's question, Kumar said his ministry has provided financial assistance to Delhi government on various heads to implement the action plan to deal with the menace of substance abuse in the national capital.

The minister said that the Union government's ''current focus'' is on the districts where there is no facility for drug de-addiction for next five years. For this, he proposed to set up drug de-addiction centres at 290 centres in such districts in the next five years.

On Monday, the BJP MP brandished a pack of liquor in the Lok Sabha while accusing the AAP government of promoting alcohol in the national capital.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, he alleged that the Delhi government was busy drafting the new excise policy when the people of the city were desperately looking for oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandishing the pack of liquor, Verma claimed that according to the AAP government's new excise policy, the age limit for drinking alcohol has been reduced, wine shops can stay open till 3 am and women will be given a discount for drinking between 12 am to 3 am in 'pink bars'.

He further said that rather than fulfilling the promise of giving fresh and clean water in the national capital, the AAP government is providing liquor to the people.

