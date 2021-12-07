France's Macron to attend Visegrad group meeting in Budapest Dec 13
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will attend on Monday a summit of the four Visegrad countries -- Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia -- the French presidency said on Tuesday.
Macron will meet Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who chairs the Visegrad group, and Hungarian opposition leaders, Macron's office said.
