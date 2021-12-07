Left Menu

Deshmukh probe: Former Maha chief secretary Sitaram Kunte appears before ED

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED to record his statement in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:52 IST
Deshmukh probe: Former Maha chief secretary Sitaram Kunte appears before ED
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said. Kunte, who is currently the principal advisor to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, reached the agency's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11 am, they said. The ED had summoned Kunte earlier also but he failed to appear before it due to his busy schedule, according to sources. The ED had arrested Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. Notably, the ED had recently recorded the statement of suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra police establishment.

Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and other irregularities when he was home minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021