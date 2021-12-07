Deshmukh probe: Former Maha chief secretary Sitaram Kunte appears before ED

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in connection with a money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said. Kunte, who is currently the principal advisor to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, reached the agency's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11 am, they said. The ED had summoned Kunte earlier also but he failed to appear before it due to his busy schedule, according to sources. The ED had arrested Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. Notably, the ED had recently recorded the statement of suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra police establishment.

Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and other irregularities when he was home minister.

