France's Macron to attend Visegrad group meeting in Budapest Dec 13

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:15 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron will attend on Monday a summit of the four Visegrad countries - Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia - the French presidency said on Tuesday.

Macron will meet Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who chairs the Visegrad group, and Hungarian opposition leaders, Macron's office said. Hungary invited Macron to the summit, which takes place as France prepares to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union on Jan. 1, the statement said.

It would give the French president an opportunity to discuss key European priorities such as climate and digital transition, the strengthening of European defence as well as policies on asylum and migrants, the statement said.

