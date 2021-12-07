MLC polls: JD(S) local leaders to decide whom to support in the seats party not contesting: Kumaraswamy

Amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP for the coming legislative council polls, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where the party is not contesting, keeping in mind the propects for the 2023 assembly election.

Ruling out any alliance, the former Chief Minister expressed confidence about JD(S) winning all the six council seats it is contesting.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10.

''I have held two-three rounds of discussions with our local leaders and have taken their opinion regarding the seats where we have not fielded our candidates....I have given instructions to our local district leaders to take a decision regarding supporting other party candidates in these seats, keeping in mind the party's prospects in the 2023 assembly elections,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he clarified that there is no question of any alliance now or in the future and JD(S) will filed its candidates in all 224 seats during the 2023 assembly polls, with a target of winning 123 seats.

''There is no question or situation for any alliance or any internal or external understanding....our goal is the 2023 polls. Whatever decision that has to be taken during the council polls, with an intention to strengthen the party for the assembly polls, we have authorised our local leaders and they will decide,'' he added.

There was heightened buzz over a possible pact between the BJP and JD(S) for the legislative council polls, following full display of bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the regional party's patriarch H D Deve Gowda, during their meeting in Delhi last week.

State BJP strong man and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

The JD(S) has fielded only six candidates, while the BJP and Congress are contesting in 20 seats each.

Stating that neither Congress or BJP have sought JD(S)' support, Kumaraswamy said there has been no official request from the saffron party, other than its leader Yediyurappa, a couple of times publicly and once personally over phone, seeking support.

Further pointing out Yediyurappa too has clarified that that there was no alliance and that he has only sought JD(S)' support where it is not contesting, he said, ''it shows his political statesmanship and his honest efforts in getting our support for BJP candidates. But we too as a political party have to take certain decisions for our future. So after consulting local leaders, we have taken this decision.'' Due to financial constraints, JD(S) is contesting in only six seats, despite having strength and votes that is decisive for winning this election in several districts, Kumaraswamy said, adding that in the seats where the party is contesting, there is a triangular contest between Congress, BJP and JD(S). ''Both the national parties are not supporting the JD(S) in the six seats.'' Asked whether authorizing local leaders to take a decision may lead to confusion, he said it is a part of the party's strategy to win maximum seats in 2023 assembly polls.

''There is no confusion. During assembly polls, the situation will differ in different seats. In some seats we will have to fight Congress and the BJP, in a few. Keeping this in mind, we have to take certain decisions now. Looking at the local situation, we have asked our local leaders to decide,'' he added.

Asked what if local leaders at some places decide to support Congress candidates despite that party not seeking JD(S) support, Kumaraswamy said ''state and local level politics are different....aimed at creating a favorable situation for our party at the local level during the assembly polls, our leaders will take a decision locally.'' Accusing Congress of indulging in a constant false propaganda that JD(S) will have an alliance or a direct understanding with the BJP, he said they have been chanting their ''political mantra'', calling JD(S) the 'B-team' of BJP . Of late, they have added a new slogan, calling JD(S) as JD(F) in which 'F' stands for family politics, he said.

