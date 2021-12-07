Left Menu

Red cap will oust BJP from power in UP: Akhilesh

07-12-2021
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the people wearing red caps, a trademark headgear of his party members, are "red alerts" also for the BJP as they will oust it from the power in the next UP assembly polls.

Yadav made the retort soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a dig at the Samajwadi Party, said in Gorakhpur that those wearing red caps are after red beacon and are a red alert to Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's dig at his party, Akhilesh too, in a tweet in Hindi, listed some "red alerts for the BJP".

"For the BJP, there is a red alert of inflation, of unemployment, of the bad plight of farmers and labourers, of Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri (incidents) of the oppression of women and youths, of a destroyed education system, business and health, besides the red cap, which will oust the BJP from power," said former UP chief minister in his tweet.

''There will be an 'inquilab' (revolution) of red and change in 2022,'' he added. Addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur earlier after dedicating to the country three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, ''Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows.'' ''The red cap people want the power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia,'' he said. ''The red cap people want to form the government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words, alarm bells,'' Modi said.

