BJD MP urges govt to bring Uniform Civil Code

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday urged the government to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, asserting that the issue was not about imposing any religious code but bringing the society under one code.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said that during the making of the Constitution, the matter was debated but as the country was undergoing Partition it was thought fit that the social and religious code as was being practised for some years, remains. ''But as Independent India is already in the 75the year of its Independence, I think it is now necessary that we should deliberate, the government should take the initiative to have a uniform civil code,'' the Biju Janata Dal MP from Cuttack said.

He pointed out that recently two high courts -- Delhi and Allahabad -- have made pronouncements relating to having a uniform civil code. He asserted that a uniform civil code was not about imposing any religious code or any other religion but bringing society under one code. ''Uniform civil code does not mean imposing Hindu code on every religion. Uniform civil code means to bring in better things from different codes together and I believe that Muslim code of marriages is the most modern system that we have in our country,'' Mahtab said.

''Therefore, I request that the misconception should go and at the same time I urge upon the government to take steps to implement uniform civil code,'' he said. When suggestions are made from the judiciary, the executive should at least come forward and form a committee to bring in UCC, the BJD leader said.

Last week, BJP member Nishikant Dubey had urged the Centre to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)