Kaushal Kishore slams SP's Shafiqur Rahman Barq for his FB post on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Launching an attack on Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for his Facebook post on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said on Tuesday that some people are not happy with the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On Monday, Shafiqur Rahman Barq wrote on his Facebook post, "Babri is safe in our hearts, neither we have forgotten nor our races will forget. 6DecemberBlackDay "

Commenting on this, Kaushal Kishore told ANI, "Nothing can be said about what is in the heart of SP leader Shafiq ur Rehman Bark Ji. Not only the central government but the Supreme Court has also given a separate land to build a mosque. They should build a mosque there." Kishore said it was a unanimous decision that has been taken by the majority of both the faiths with the consent of the people. He expressed concern and said, "But some people are not acknowledging the work of building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Their heart is pained by seeing the construction. "The government did the work of giving land. The Supreme Court should take the land and build a mosque. There is no problem with that. Everyone is equal here," said Kishore.

Earlier on Monday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) raised slogans on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, led to violence in several parts of the country. (ANI)

