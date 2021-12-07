No decision yet on Beijing Olympics, says UK PM's spokesman

Britain has yet to take a decision on whether government representatives will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after the United States announced a boycott.

"A decision has not been made on HMG (Her Majesty's Government) attendance at the Beijing Olympics. We will set out our position in due course," he told reporters.

