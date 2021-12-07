Britain will use all tools to prevent Russian aggression, says PM's spokesman
Britain will use all possible tools to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding the United States would update others after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The UK will use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine," he told reporters.
